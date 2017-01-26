Woman killed in crash in Cattaraugus County

EAST OTTO, N.Y. - A 52-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Town of East Otto in Cattaraugus County.
Police say Grace Armbruster was a passenger in a car that did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Bowen Road and East Otto-Springville Road. The car struck a tractor trailer and Armbruster was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
