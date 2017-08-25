WGRZ
Close

Woman killed after driving SUV into train's path

WGRZ 9:52 AM. EDT August 25, 2017

RIPLEY, N.Y. (AP) - State police say they're investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a freight train at a railroad crossing in New York state's southwest corner.

Troopers say 58-year-old Marilyn Triana was driving around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when she went through a crossing in the Chautauqua County town of Ripley, on the Pennsylvania border 60 miles southwest of Buffalo.

Police say she crossed in front of an approaching CSX freight train that slammed into the SUV. Triana, who lived in Ripley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories