Woman killed after driving SUV into train's path

File photo of an ambulance (Photo: Thinkstock)

RIPLEY, N.Y. (AP) - State police say they're investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a freight train at a railroad crossing in New York state's southwest corner.



Troopers say 58-year-old Marilyn Triana was driving around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when she went through a crossing in the Chautauqua County town of Ripley, on the Pennsylvania border 60 miles southwest of Buffalo.



Police say she crossed in front of an approaching CSX freight train that slammed into the SUV. Triana, who lived in Ripley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 Associated Press