Woman, her two dogs hit by car in Batavia

BATAVIA, NY - A male driver is suspected of striking a woman and her two dogs in Batavia on Saturday, according to Batavia police.

Police say that the driver of a gold Ford Taurus was heading east on Allen Street in Batavia around 3 p.m. when the car jumped the curb and hit a 32-year-old woman and her two dogs. The woman was able to push her son out of the way before being struck. The age of the boy was not released.

The Taurus also hit a parked car and a telephone pole before the driver fled the scene. He later returned. He has not been charged at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The two dogs were killed, however the medical status of the woman is unclear.

Police suspect that the driver is a juvenile who took the car without the owner's permission.

2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

