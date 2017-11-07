Woman dies in crash involving dump truck

New York State Police patrol car (Photo: NYSP Facebook page)

DELEVAN, NY-A Cattaraugus County woman is dead following an early morning accident in the Town of Delevan.

State Police say an SUV driven by Lisa Toland, 56, of Delevan, was turning left onto State Highway 16 and was t-boned by a dump truck headed south on 16 around 6:30 A.M.

Toland died at the scene. The 70-year-old dump truck driver was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit are looking into what caused the accident.

