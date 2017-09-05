Woman critically injured in Newfane crash

NEWFANE, N.Y.-- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-car crash that seriously injured a woman.

The crash happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on East Lake Rd. in the town of Newfane.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a vehicle being driven by 62-year-old Linda Brown of Newfane, crossed over the center median and crashed into an eastbound vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Fredrick Justice from the town of Lewiston. Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles.

Brown is listed in critical condition at ECMC.

Justice is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it's still investigating.

