Woman critically injured in Newfane crash

WGRZ 11:43 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

NEWFANE, N.Y.-- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-car crash that seriously injured a woman.

The crash happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on East Lake Rd. in the town of Newfane. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, a vehicle being driven by 62-year-old Linda Brown of Newfane, crossed over the center median and crashed into an eastbound vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Fredrick Justice from the town of Lewiston.  Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles. 

Brown is listed in critical condition at ECMC. 

Justice is being treated  for non-life threatening injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it's still investigating. 

 

