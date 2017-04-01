Woman charged in head-on crash on the Skyway

Skyway Crash (Photo: WGRZ/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say they have arrested a Buffalo woman and charged her with aggravated Driving While Intoxicated in connection to a head-on collision on the Skyway.

The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police say, when 31-year-old Erin Kelleher is believed to have started driving the wrong way on the Skyway.

Kelleher turned onto the inbound Skyway from Church Street and began heading outbound. Near the top of the roadway, her Toyota hit an inbound vehicle.

One passenger of the inbound vehicle was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) to be treated for injuries that appeared minor. The passenger has not been identified.

Kelleher is charged with aggravated DWI, failure to obey a traffic device and other charges, police say.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV