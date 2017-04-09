Woman being chased goes into Cazenovia Creek

Cazenovia Creek. WGRZ PHOTO/Dave Harrington (Photo: Cazenovia Creek. WGRZ PHOTO/Dave Harrington)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- A police officer and a woman suspected of shoplifting went into Cazenovia Creek Sunday afternoon, according to a West Seneca Hose Assistant Chief.

Officers responded to a report of the woman shoplifting from the West Seneca Wegmans on Orchard Park Road in the West Seneca Plaza. Behind that Wegmans is Cazenovia Creek.

Two police officers chased the woman, who then went into Cazenovia Creek. One of the officers went in after her.

The creek was running quickly, but they were able to come up on the other side behind the Seneca Health Care Center off of Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Seneca Hose Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.

The woman and police officer were taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) mainly for observation after the incident.

The woman's name and any charges she may face have not been provided.

