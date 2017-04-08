'WOD for Autism': sweating for the cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. - April is National Autism Awareness Month and Harborside CrossFit hosted "WOD for Autism" Saturday morning. WOD stands for "Work-Out of the Day."

The goal was to create a fun fitness environment to raise awareness, money (and heart rates!) for a much-needed cause.

Autism currently affects 1 in 68 kids in the United States.

For one member of Harborside CrossFit, the fundraiser hit especially close to home since he is the father of an autistic child.

"When any child is diagnosed with any kind of disability, it's a very helpless feeling as a parent," Joe Borgisi said. "You know, you want to make it better. You want to take it away and you can't. So this is kind of a way for us to put a positive spin on it and kind of do something in our control to raise awareness and also, in a way, kind of fight it a little bit."

All money raised at "WOD for Autism" goes to The Summit Center in Getzville. The center serves kids and adults with autism or other developmental disabilities. They also have a walk for autism coming up April 29. You can register or donate to the walk here.

