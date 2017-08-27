WNYers ride out storm in Houston

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Lopez, Houston.

HOUSTON — As Harvey, now a tropical storm as of Sunday night, continues to bring unprecedented amounts of rain to the Houston area, Channel 2 reached out to Western New Yorkers living through this historic weather event.

Cort McMurray, originally from Grand Island, told Channel 2 in a Skype interview that water has started seeping in his home.

"All the carpets are rolled up and put up, and all the furniture is put up on blocks and things,” he said.

McMurray says his neighborhood got 24 inches of rain in just over 24 hours.

For someone who lived through and remembers our Blizzard of ’77, McMurray says Hurricane Harvey is the worst weather event he's ever lived through.

"It's everywhere,” he said. “And I’ve never seen anything like it. Nothing I’ve ever experienced compares to this.”

McMurray left Western New York for Houston about 30 years ago.

"We've lived in this house for 23 years, so our whole lives are here, and that's a little scary to think we may have to walk away from it,” he said.

Jennifer Lopez, who grew up in Williamsville and went to Williamsville South High, left the area to attend college in Houston. Now, she lives and works there.

“Pretty much, you can't do anything except stay in your apartment. There's nowhere to go,” she said by phone on Sunday.

Lopez lives in a third-floor apartment, where she can see the streets flooding below here. It was Friday night when she had to decide whether she was going to stay or leave. Ultimately, she stocked up on necessities, and decided to ride out the storm.

"City officials didn't make [an evacuation] mandatory, so we didn't really think it was going to get this bad until it was a little too late after that,” Lopez said.

Both natives of Western New York tell 2 On Your Side that they are safe.

