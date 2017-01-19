WNYers leave for Women's March

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds of thousands are expected to take part in Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Several hundred Western New Yorkers will be there to rally for women's rights, human rights, and non-violence.

More than 20 communities in New York State are hosting sister-marches this weekend for people who aren't going to Washington.

"I'm not a fan of Trump. I have grandkids, and I just think the world's going to be a worse place with him in office," says Kelly Maracle.

Maracle and her grandson, Jaxon, are part of a group of Buffalonians driving to Syracuse Thursday night to catch a bus to D.C. They are going to be part of Friday's protests and Saturday's Women's March.

Maracle says she is primarily concerned about Donald Trump's education and environmental policies - she's been to Standing Rock several times - and she told us she's also a little concerned about her safety in Washington.

"I bought him a gas mask that he has with him. Just in case. Some of the people were a little bit nervous, too, concerning our safety because a lot of Trump supporters have been pictured as bigoted. And we're not white Americans," says Maracle.

"All are welcome. We all need to stand up," says Victoria Ross.

Ross runs the WNY Peace Center. She's staying in Buffalo this weekend to help coordinate a Women's March on Washington sister-march here.

Ross says hundreds of people from WNY are taking buses to Washington to take a stand against the President-Elect.

"If we stand up and make sure we keep right on standing up, so that we still can, we can look after the common good, the most vulnerable amongst us, and our human and civil rights," says Ross.

Ross says she expects two to three-thousand people to show up for the No Hate, No Mandate march to Niagara Square Saturday afternoon.

