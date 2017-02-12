WNY Winter Advisories, Warning for S. Tier

WGRZ Graphic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties late Sunday afternoon through 1 p.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning will also go into effect in Wyoming County from 4 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday.

Hazards could include heavy, blowing snow that could possibly accumulate 6 to 11 inches total. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour Sunday night. The National Weather Service warns drivers of visibility under a quarter of a mile at times Sunday night into Monday and says there is the potential for deep, snow-covered roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect through early Monday morning for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie and Genesee counties.

Rain is expected to turn to freezing rain and snow possibly causing slippery driving conditions Sunday. Snow and blowing snow Sunday overnight and Monday could lead to low visibility and snow-covered roads. Winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour.

Allegany County is also under a Winter Weather Advisory from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning for snow and blowing snow that could accumulate 4 to 7 inches overnight Sunday and an inch or less Monday.

In McKean County, Pa. there is a Lake Effect Snow Advisory that starts at 4 p.m. Sunday and goes until 1 p.m. Monday with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday with winds that could gust between 45 and 50 miles per hour in the county.

Finally, there's a Freezing Rain Advisory for Potter County, Pa. until 7 p.m. Sunday for freezing rain that could cause slippery roads and surfaces.

