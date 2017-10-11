WNY volunteer heads to Virgin Islands for hurricane clean-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Kate Rogers is taking three weeks off from her usual job as a part-owner in a Buffalo yoga studio to help hurricane clean-up in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The area has taken a one-two punch first from Hurricane Irma and most recently from Hurricane Maria.

People are struggling to return to normal life. It has been weeks since both hurricanes and many are still without power, safe drinking water and other basic necessities.

Rogers said she is not sure exactly what she will be doing while she is down there but she said she knows the need is great.

"I wanna go do some good," Rogers said. "You see what's happening and I am fortunate enough to have the resources and the time to go so I want to go."

Since Irma and Maria struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Red Cross said they have served more than 67,000 meals and snacks and handed out more than 71,000 relief items.

Right now, just in the U.S. Virgin Islands, more than 225 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping with more, like Rogers, on the way.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV