WNY takes part in prescription take back day

Prescription Drugs (Photo: Prescription Drugs)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Law enforcement and medical officials teamed up Saturday to get unused and unwanted drugs out of people's homes.

It was all part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s 13th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

More than 30 locations in Western New York helped collect unwanted and expired prescriptions, no questions asked.

One of 30 local take-back sites, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, took back 600 pounds of medication this year alone, according to Catholic Health.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the U.S., more than car crashes or guns. The majority of prescription drug abusers say that they get their drugs from friends and family, in home medicine cabinets.

"There are tons of medications that are dropped off," said Dawn M. Cwierley, Kenmore Mercy Hospital Public Communications Manger. "A lot of people are making sure they're contributing to a better environment and a safer place for everybody in our community."

