WNY schools close ahead of winter storm

LACKAWANNA, NY - Just about every school district in Western New York closed Tuesday, due to the winter storm.





The reaction to that was mixed on social media. Some thought there wasn't enough snow to cancel, others appreciated having the day off.

In Lackawanna, the district closed because of a mix of factors including the expectations for slippery roads, the forecast and the decisions from other districts nearby.

School officials remind people that before closing, districts need to look at not only morning weather but also weather for the evening commute home for students and staff. In Lackawanna, the district didn't want a repeat of what happened in West Seneca a couple months ago, when buses got stuck and some students were forced to sleep in school. "Nobody wants to be put in that position it becomes problematic and you don't want to be caught in a situation especially where there are kids where you're going to put somebody at risk," said Anne Spadone, the Lackawanna school superintendent. Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca schools all say that the governor's state of emergency was a factor in the district's decision to close. And that ultimately it was a cautious choice to close. As for school on Wednesday, the districts that we talked to, have not made a call yet, they will look at the forecast and road conditions, and make a call either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

