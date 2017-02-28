WNY school bus driver suspended

DEPEW, N.Y. - A school bus driver for the WNY Bus Co. has been suspended for five days after a video was posted on YouTube showing him driving on the wrong side of Transit Road on Monday afternoon.

The owner of the bus company would not name the driver, but said he was returning to base after dropping Cheektowaga School district students off at home. The driver is described as experienced with a good record.

Video of the incident was posted on YouTube by David Pace. You can see a portion of the video in the video player on this page.

