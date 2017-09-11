WNY remembers 9/11

Flags are displayed on the lawn of the American Red Cross on Delaware Avenue to remember those who lost their lives on September 11. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Western New York paid tribute the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11.

Folks came out for the 5th Annual Dawn to Dusk tribute. Runners from Team RWB carried an American flag around Delaware Park in a moving tribute to those killed on 9/11.

The American Red Cross has nearly 3,000 flags displayed in front of their main office on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. The flags are to honor each person who lost their life in the attacks on September 11th, as well as the first responders who risked their lives to protect others that fateful day.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted a 9/11 memorial Monday morning, welcoming local military veterans to speak, present an honorary wreath, and toll the ceremonial bell.

