WNY recognizes World Autism Awareness Day

GETZVILLE, N.Y. -- While Sunday was officially World Autism Awareness Day, many observed it Monday to shed light on a condition they say too many people don't understand.

The Summit Center in Getzville, which works with kids with Autism, recognized the day Monday.

Students and staff there wore blue in honor of Autism Awareness Day and even got a visit from the Geico gecko. The center was getting ready for its annual Autism Awareness Walk Saturday, April 29.

"You look at signs on social media and in movies and just how autism is portrayed and you can see that there's still a lot of stereotypes about it and misunderstanding and misinformation," said Mandy Woodward, a teacher at the Summit Center.

