WNY reaction to Trump immigration order

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The big story here in Western New York and around the country Monday remains President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

The temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries has led to protests at airports across America this weekend.

Monday, the Attorney General from Washington State announced he's filing a lawsuit challenging whether the order is constitutional.

And the White House again defended the order Monday, saying only 109 people were detained over the weekend for a few hours, and that inconvenience is worth keeping Americans safe.

The International Institute of Buffalo says the order is keeping some people out of Western New York.

"In Western New York, there are four resettlement agencies, we were expecting about 1,900 new arrivals this year, and of course that number, we're not going to see,” said Denise Phillips Beehag, Director of Refugee and Employment Services at the International Institute of Buffalo. “This month alone we're going to be quite impacted. We were expecting 22 cases and those families won't be arriving.”

She spoke to a man Monday who didn’t want to be named, but who is a “proud U.S. citizen,” with a story he’d like to share.

He was born in Somalia and lived in Kenya until his family was able to come to the ‘land of the free.’ But now for him and thousands more, he says, “People don't want to travel, they don't want to go out of the usm if they do come back will they be allowed to stay in the US. "

The president's order suspending the admission of all refugees and banning the arrival of citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia raises questions.

“Does this mean that Donald Trump does not have the confidence in our officers and that he doesn't believe the work they are doing is good enough or does that mean that the security or the training process we have is not the best in the world?” he asks.

His fiancee is in Africa.

“I don't know if she will be allowed to come or not," he says.

This action has sent shockwaves across the country, even for people with Green Cards like local doctor Sara Safarzadeh-Amiri, who works at the Jericho Road Community Health Center, helping the underserved.

“This is not OK, WE HAVE TO SPEAK UP," she says.

For now, she's told her Iranian-born parents living in Canada not to cross the border to visit.

And others who are refugees and helping new refugees settle in Buffalo are calling on the president to reverse his order.

