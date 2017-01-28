WNY politicians react to refugee policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- President Trump has banned refugees from entering the United States for 120 days. President Trump also put a 90-day ban on all entry into the U.S. from countries with terrorism concerns.

This includes Iran, and Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry suggested it will limit visas granted to American tourists.

While President Trump did not talk about his new immigration and refugee policies in his weekly address Saturday, he did discuss them Friday.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting to our country the very threat our soldiers are fighting overseas," said President Trump.

U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins and Assemblyman Sean Ryan, both Democrats, spoke out against the President's latest executive order Saturday morning.

Ryan says he's troubled by the policies, pointing to Buffalo's growing Burmese population that includes several religions.

"The thought they're going to look at Burmese refugees who are all under threat of violence in their homeland, who are living in deportation camps in the Thai border, to say you can come to America if you're Christian, you can come if you're a Buddhist, but you can't come if you're a Muslim. That doesn't work for America. That's not the America I know, and that's not the America that I love," said Ryan.

Higgins calls executive orders largely symbolic and says this is the start of a process to make policy changes.

"I think we can have a thoughtful process that protects American citizens, but also continues the great tradition of immigration in the United States. You know, if these policies were in place 100 years ago I wouldn't be here. And neither would a lot of you. So I think we have to keep that in mind," said Higgins.

More than 30 children from Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan - and their families - were scheduled to start arriving in Niagara Falls this month. They were fully vetted. Now they are detained overseas.

(© 2017 WGRZ)