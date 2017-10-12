WNY native makes difference with charity

WASHINGTON — A Buffalo native is making a difference all over the country.

Lawrence Pleskow is the president of the charity "When U Dream a Dream" a non-profit organization that works to help physically challenged people around the world.

Pleskow was born and raised in Buffalo and has spent the last 17 years making the dreams of children all over come true.

Pleskow was at our sister station WUSA in Washington this morning to surprise an 11-year-old violinist.

Isabella Cabrera was born with an incomplete arm and uses a prosthetic to play the violin.

See the video above to see how Pleskow surprised the young violist.

