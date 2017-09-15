WNY Native Hurt at Camp Pendleton

Corporal Jake McMahon (Photo courtesy: McMahon family)

SAN DIEGO, CA - A Grand Island native was hurt during a Marine training exercise Wednesday at Camp Pendleton.

Corporal Jake McMahon, 21, suffered first and second degree burns to his face, neck and hands during a fiery training accident involving an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV).

He joined the Marines three years ago right after graduating from Grand Island High School and is currently assigned to the First Battalion, First Marines.

Corporal McMahon was one of 15 Marines hurt in the accident. He is currently being treated in a burn ward at UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest. He is surrounded by numerous family members and fellow Marines.

He says he doesn't remember much about the accident, but he recalls all of the Marines helping each other to safety and making sure they were okay.

"I have no regrets. I love what I do," McMahon told 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly during a phone interview. "I love the group of guys that I'm with. I love what I do. I'm doing great. It seems like I'm doing a little bit better every day. They [the doctors] said it's going to be a long road, but they think I'm going to make full recovery. I'm lucky, and I'm counting my blessings that I am where I'm at right now."

