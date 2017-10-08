WNY motorcycle group hosts fundraiser for Puerto Rico, Mexico

BUFFALO, NY — Thousands are stepping up to help the victims impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the devastating Earthquake in Mexico.

Add Buffalo's Latin American Motorcycle Association chapter to the list. The group hosted a charity bash fundraiser at Front Park Sunday afternoon. All of the proceeds went to the victims in need of supplies like food and water.

The group is still accepting donations. That information can be found on the group's Facebook page.

