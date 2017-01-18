WNY mom arrested after 15-year-old drives kids to dance

BUFFALO, NY - New York State Police have arrested a Tonawanda mother after her 15-year-old daughter was stopped for speeding on the I-290 with two siblings in the back.

According to Trooper James O'Callaghan, the car was stopped around 8:00 p.m. on Monday in Amherst after it was clocked going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The trooper approached the car and found the driver to be very upset. The trooper found out the driver was only 15-years-old and driving her 10-year-old sibling to dance class. Also in the car was a 3-year-old sibling.

Police say the 15-year-old told them her mother, identified as Denise Townsend-Wacker, did not feel well and asked that she drive her siblings to class.

Police contacted parents and had them take the children home. Whacker was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police say they also contacted the New York State Child Abuse and Maltreatment hotline.

(© 2017 WGRZ)