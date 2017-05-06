WNY March for Immigrants and Refugees

Protestors gathered Saturday for an Immigrants Solidarity March run by the Western New York Peace Center. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Despite the damp and dreary weather Saturday, a crowd gathered for a rally focused on showing solidarity with immigrants and refugees.

The Western New York Peace Center hosted the march and rally to promote peace and to show that the Queen City is a welcome place to all people -- especially immigrants and refugees.

"Especially in Buffalo, where we're the City of Good Neighbors, we appreciate our immigrant and refugee neighbors," said Vicki Ross, Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. "Many of us are immigrants, or children of immigrants or ultimately, you know, children of children of children of immigrants."

Protestors, dressed warmly, gathered at the Massachusetts Ave playground. Then, with several drummers providing a beat, they marched to the West Side Bazaar and ultimately to Pilgrim-St. Luke's United Church of Christ, a declared sanctuary church.

