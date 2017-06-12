WNY man sentenced for child porn possession

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- A local man will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of possessing pornography of children less than 12 years old, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Troy Malecki, 49, was part of an online community formed to exchange and discuss child pornography.

In February, 2 On Your Side reported Malecki was a public works employee in the Village of Williamsville. Williamsville Mayor Brian J. Kulpa said in Sept. 2016 Malecki was suspended as soon as he learned of the charge.

In September 2015, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Malecki's house and seized his cell phone. After a forensic examination of the phone, investigators found he had more than 850 images of child pornography, some violent and including children less than 12 years old.

