WNY man pleads guilty to producing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography using several different video and photo messaging applications with several minors, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

In October 2015, Robert Pritchett, 21, using the name "Jess Allen" began having chat and text message conversations with a 17-year-old from New Jersey, said U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango, who handled the case.

Pritchett convinced the 17-year-old female teen to come and live with him in New York. In November 2015, after Pritchett picked the teen up from the bus station, the two traveled to a motel in Tonawanda where they were engaged in prostitution offered by the female. Pritchett used the 17-year-old's iPhone to record some of their sexual activity.

In June 2014, Pritchett sent sexually explicit photographs using Kik, an app that allows friends and groups to chat online, to a 14-year-old teenager from Buffalo.

Between November 2013 and March 2014, Pritchett also was in contact with a 15-year-old female from East Aurora using the video and instant messaging application ooVoo. The East Aurora 15-year-old sent Pritchett sexually explicit photos and Pritchett saved them as screen shots to his cell phone.

Pritchett will hear his sentence May 17, 2017 before Judge Vilardo. His charge carries a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

