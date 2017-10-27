Several of the artists partisapating in the National Veterans Creative Art Festival in Buffalo this weekend took part in a watercolor workshop at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center on Friday morning.

BUFFALO, NY — For more than 35 years, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been holding a creative arts competition for the veterans who use the VA.

The veterans compete in art, music, drama, dance and writing at their local VA's across the country, and the winners in those categories, about a hundred in all this year, have come to Buffalo to show off their talents.

A weekend full of events are being held in venues across Western New York with a public event on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Center for the Arts on University of Buffalo's Amherst campus starting at noon.

