WNY Horse Jumping Video Goes Viral

Michael Radich and Harper the horse

CLARENCE, N.Y. - When the folks at RHJ Stables posted a five-second video to Facebook on Easter, they never expected it to go viral.

"Thought it was funny, a horse that looked like it was bouncing. Easter bunnies hop along, thought it was a funny play on words. Within 48 hours we were in shock," said Michael Radich, owner and horse trainer.

The video of Radich and Harper the horse doing a slant jump exercise blew up on social media. It has more than 1.3 million views in just over one week.

"We've had people commenting from Japan and all over Europe. It's really neat, and people are sending us their versions of it, what they're doing and showing us little video tips in the comments," said Katharine Jemison, program director and trainer.

The maneuver shown in the video originated in the ancient art of riding and controlling war horses. They had to maneuver quickly from side to side with speed and agility.

It's a difficult move but not unheard of, so why did the video catch on? Radich thinks there's a simple explanation for the popularity.

"The horse just really looked like she was having a lot of fun. It made it look like something that you could just hop on and do," said Radich.

