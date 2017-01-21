WNY girl with cancer receives room makeover

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Saturday, a young Western New Yorker battling cancer received a major surprise -- a surprise which also marked a milestone for Special Spaces Buffalo.

The charity completed its 50th bedroom makeover Saturday in West Seneca for Lauryn Laskowski, who is suffering from Ovarian Cancer.

Special Spaces was able to raise money for the makeover and have new furniture and a new carpet donated for Lauryn, who is a fan of music and the Buffalo Sabres.

"I'm feeling excited, and thankful for them that they did this perfect and listened to my ideas for my room," she said.

Special Spaces Buffalo is a charity with the mission of creating “dream” bedrooms for children with life threatening illnesses in Western New York, according to its website.

