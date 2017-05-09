WNY Flood Victim Command Centers to open

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday Mobile Command Centers will be opening for victims of flooding along Lake Ontario's southern shoreline, including in western New York counties.

The centers will help victims with insurance claims on Lake Ontario following the governor declaring a State of Emergency last week for high lake levels and flooding impacting structures and causing concerning erosion.

The governor is also asking for assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under their Advanced Measures and Emergency Ops Flood Fighting Programs.

"Water levels are continuing to rise, threatening homes and businesses in the Lake Ontario region," Governor Cuomo said. "By deploying these mobile command centers to help residents with insurance claims, we continue to take aggressive action to protect people who live and work in the affected communities."

The Mobile Command Center in Orleans County will open Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. in the Town of Kent at the County Marine Park, Point Breeze Road on Route 98.

In Niagara County, the Command Center will open Friday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Olcott Fire Company in the Town of Newfane, 1691 Lockport-Olcott Road.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV