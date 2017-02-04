WNY farm show hosted at fairgrounds

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The annual Western New York Farm Show returned to the Hamburg Fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday at the Agricultural Discovery Center.

There were seminars on the latest agricultural technology, demonstrations, vendors and hands-on learning exhibits for kids.

Things also got competitive each day with a hay bail toss.

The public was invited, but the event for primarily for farmers.

"During this time of year, there's not a lot of crops being put into the ground and there's not ground being worked up because it's frozen," said Kirby Dygert, WNY Farm Show Coordinator. "A lot of time farmers are now looking for seed and different equipment and new things that are happening in the industry that they can use in the springtime."

