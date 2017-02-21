WNY Farm Concerns On Immigration Policies

Appleton, NY - The emphasis on tougher enforcement of laws affecting immigration is drawing concern from some local farmers who feel it could accelerate a trend they say they have seen already.

That would be a shrinking pool of migrant workers for farms here in Western New York. 2 on Your Side spoke with the operator of a Niagara County orchard who is trying to make his case to Washington for more temporary workers.

Jim Bittner of Bittner - Singer Orchards in the appropriately named Niagara County hamlet of Appleton puts it this way: "What we're worried about...it's gonna be enforcement first and then we'll figure out immigration later."

That concern is tied to emerging policies from Washington, even though officials say recent local arrests by Border Patrol agents have no connection to any specific orders. Bittner adds "As far as what's been happening lately, that hasn't had a big effect on us because as far as we know the Border Patrol and ICE.. I mean they've been going after people with criminal records that they should be going after. And that hasn't been affecting us at all."

But Bittner says he and other farmers have actually already seen a general drop in their seasonal workforce for apple and other fruit harvests in recent years. He claims a better economy in Mexico is prompting less migrant workers to return especially to upstate New York. "We have a number of them that made enough money in the United States...they're going back home to farm. That's what their goal in life was and it's great for them but we haven't had any replacements coming in."

So for the first time ever Bittner is reluctantly opting this year to use the federal H-2-A temporary worker recruitment program which he terms a bureaucratic nightmare.

And he says he's tried to speak with Congressional representatives and others with no luck. "They assume we're talking about amnesty, citizenship, mass immigration. We're not...we're trying to talk about some type of workable temporary work program."

Bittner is in Washington State this week for an apple growers convention. He says he'll actually be in Washington DC next week for a Farm Bureau trip to Capitol Hill.