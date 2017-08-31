WNY family adopts 3-year-old granddaughter

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A local family had reason to celebrate Thursday.

Leroy and Gamela Peete officially adopted their 3-year-old granddaughter DaMiyah, who they had cared for since her birth.

The Peetes have fostered dozens of local children over the past 20 years. DaMiyah is the fourth child they adopted through foster care.

Being a certified foster family is required to adopt a child. And Erie County is always looking for families willing to foster.

For more information, visit the Erie County Department of Social Services web page on foster care and adoption: http://bit.ly/2vw4ZBa.

