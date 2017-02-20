WNY enjoys sun and warmer temperatures

BUFFALO, NY - As we celebrate Western New York, we are celebrating some unseasonably warm temperatures this week.

A lot of people were able to get out and get some exercise, maybe wash the car. And, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week.

Channel 2 Meteorologist Patrick Hammer says we're going to break some records this week on the thermometer.

"Here's what's interesting it's not the fact that we're going to hit record highs, it's the longevity of this warm spell it started over the weekend it's going to go all the way through Friday," he said, "we could have a couple of days getting close to 60 degrees, we'll have an average high of about 54 degrees. In 2015 during that same period the average high was 15."

So, to all those kids on their mid-winter recess, Enjoy it!

But, while the higher temps have put a smile on many faces, some are concerned about how warm it could get.

"We'll be a day to day alert and we'll just watch the weather and if it's 60 degrees and rainy we're not going to be operational," said Tom Dee, the president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. Those who oversee operations at the ice rink at Canalside, are monitoring the temperature, the rain in the forecast and the possibility if the ice melts too much, skating here could be closed this week. But for today, there was enough winter to keep the fun going.

