WNY Doctor to President: 'Talk to Refugees'

Dr. Sara Safarzadeh-Amiri, MD. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There are many refugees from the seven nations affected by President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration living here in Buffalo right now.

To say they are concerned is an understatement, and they have strong messages for the new president.

Two working professionals, born in Iraq and Iran, are speaking out.

"I wish he would just sit down with one refugee. I don't think he's ever done that," said Dr. Sara Safarzadeh-Amiri, who was born in Iran. She works at Jericho Road Community Health Center on Barton Street in Buffalo.

REPORTER: "You want Donald Trump to do what?"

“Come here, I invite you to come here to Jericho Road,” she responded. “See, talk to our patients. Come and listen to their stories, come and sit down and tell them ‘we don't want you in our country, because we feel that you make our country unsafe.’"

They live in Buffalo. Dr. Safarzadeh-Amiri is a Canadian citizen with a Green Card, helping the underserved.

The President's executive order banning travel to the U.S. has caught Tabaraq Aljabbouri off-guard.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

For Dr. Safarzadeh-Amiri, denying entry to all refugees for 120 days and baring citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. for the next 90-days impacts her professionally and personally.

Her parents live in Canada, but are from Iran.

“They can’t come and visit their grandchildren,” she said. “I don’t know what is going to happen.”

“I've never felt unsafe in this country and this town, but now I'm starting to question where I should go and shouldn't go and trying to pick where I should shop and shouldn't shop,” Tabaraq said.

And this order has legal citizens afraid to leave.

"I wouldn't dare go to Iran right now,” Dr. Safarzadeh-Amiri says.

(© 2017 WGRZ)