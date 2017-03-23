WNY Congressmen Split By Party on AHCA

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Western New York's elected members of the House of Representatives remain split along party lines on the American Health Care Act, as House members prepare for a potential vote on Friday a full seven years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Brian Higgins of Buffalo, a Democrat, released another statement Thursday evening slamming the GOP plan, which did not garner enough Republican support for a vote on Thursday. Republican Congressmen Chris Collins of Clarence and Tom Reed of Corning, however, have both said they'll vote to approve the measure.

New York Republicans play a critical role in the future of their party's health care proposal. Collins, the House's most prominent Trump supporter, has managed to sway some of his fellow New York Republicans by offering the so-called "Collins Amendment," which would drastically alter the way Medicaid is financed in upstate New York.

Collins' amendment would shift some of the costs of Medicaid away from counties and push them to the state of New York, which in theory would ease the property tax burden on homeowners in upstate New York and save counties millions of dollars a year. Erie County, for example, would save an estimated $200 million each year, according to Republicans in the county legislature.

The allure of county savings and lower property taxes for his constituents led Congressman Reed to confirm this week he'll vote for the American Health Care Act after a bit of wavering.

"We articulated a very sensible need to change bad state policy that is currently hurting our vulnerable senior homeowners the most," Reed said. "Our message was well received by the White House and after several meetings, it was offered as an amendment."

However, Collins' proposal has yet to sway every New York Republican. Rep. Daniel Donovan, who represents Staten Island and Long Island, indicated in an editorial he still will not vote for the bill. Neither will Central New York Rep. John Katko. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents a district in the North Country, is also still undecided.

House Democrats have ripped Collins' amendment, dubbing it the "Buffalo Bribe." Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Nevada Democrat, mocked the proposal on Twitter, calling it a "sweetheart deal."

The amendment also infuriated Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who has threatened legal action if the state were forced to pick up the tab for more Medicaid costs. Gov. Cuomo said the proposed amendment by Collins would overwhelm the state budget and subsequently pass on costs to health care providers.

"The choice they are giving us is decimation of health care or a massive increase in state taxes," Cuomo said. "And I'm not going to increase state taxes, and I'm not going to decimate our health-care system."

On Thursday, protesters attacked the Medicaid proposal at a demonstration outside ZeptoMetrix in Buffalo, a company owned by Collins. Sarah Buckley, a constituent of Collins' district who works as a bedside nurse, said at the rally that the proposed amendment would decimate hospitals and force cuts to the Medicaid program.

"In the past, when we've seen Medicaid cuts -- similar to those proposed by the new GOP health care plan -- we have really seen the bedside care suffer," Buckley said. "We've seen our co-workers suffer, and the worst thing is to see our patients suffer as a result of those Medicaid plans."

Collins' office did not offer an official statement in response to the protests, but the Congressman did issue a statement earlier this week, referring to Gov. Cuomo's criticism as a "meltdown."

"It's absolutely disgusting the Governor would threaten the middle class with a tax increase, while holding a $14 billion taxpayer funded slush fund in his back pocket. As I have said before, if this Governor can't find 1.5% to save in his budget, I am more than willing to find it for him," Collins said, possibly referring to a critical report of the governor's budget.

Congressman Brian Higgins initially said the Collins Amendment might not be such a bad thing for local counties, but on Thursday night, he reaffirmed his strong opposition to all aspects of the proposed House bill.

"Earlier today Republicans failed to secure the votes to support this bill that is designed to line the pockets of wealthy insurance executives while hard-working people pay in terms of higher costs and less coverage," Higgins said in a statement. "And as they continue to scramble for votes and make changes to the bill this evening, the situation only gets worse with threats to remove guaranteed coverage of essential benefits including maternity care, hospitalization and prescription drugs."

