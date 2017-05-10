WNY Chess team headed to chess championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Students from a local school are on their way to Nashville.

3 students from the Aloma D. Johnson Charter School in Buffalo will be competing in the “Super National 6 Chess Championship” in Nashville, Tennessee.

Students of all ages will be there, going head-to-head in the finals and chess coach for the 3 local students, Michael McDuffie, says this event is like no other.

"This is the only time that the United States Chess Federation, which is the governing body of all chess, brings elementary kids, junior high kids, and the senior high kids all in one location.”

The students will be leaving Friday for the tournament. Good luck to our local chess players!

