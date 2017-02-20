WNY 20-year-old with cancer passes away

Erin McAneney

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old Western New Yorker who had bravely battled cancer has passed away, her family said Sunday.

Erin McAneney had told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing in a powerful interview despite her diagnosis of Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, she "refused to give up."

McAneney had been a track star at West Seneca High School, but became paralyzed from the chest down after a surgery. Despite her struggles, McAneney aimed to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

McAneney passed away while in Texas for a trial treatment, her family confirmed Sunday.

Watch the video below to see Claudine Ewing's powerful interview with McAneney.

