W.I.T.T. program aims to connect students with mentors

Students from Buffalo's Math, Science and Technology High School take part in a unique program

BUFFALO, NY -- Wisdom in Troubled Times (W.I.T.T.) a program started by Reverend Gene Coplin, aims to match students with mentors from the community in the hope of raising graduation rates and lowering suspensions in Buffalo public schools.

The first of the program's assembles was held at the Math, Science and Technology High School on East Delavan Avenue Tuesday morning.

The idea for the program is to gather several dozen leaders from the community and have them share their stories.

Men like Bob McRae, who runs a successful business, said he did not hesitate to share a simple message for success with students.

"Look a man in the face, you won't get it if you don't," he says.

Boys in grades 9-12 listened, and interacted with several dozen area men Tuesday that Reverend Coplin hopes will become mentors to these students.

"Project W.I.T.T.'s new concept will form the foundation vital for sustainability and continuation of our efforts for the next school year and beyond," he said.

There will be a similar program for the female students at the school during the month of March.

