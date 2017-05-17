"Wish Kid" Dances with Princesses

Zoey, 3, pictured with wish granters Christopher and Kim (Photo Courtesy: Laura Barone & Make-A-Wish WNY)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Some little girls dream of becoming a princess. That wish came true for a local three year old thanks to Make-A-Wish Western New York.

Little Zoey got the trip of a lifetime. She went to Disney last week to meet her favorite characters and dance with all of the princesses. She also went swimming and learned to ride a horse. They were all cool experiences, but more importantly, they were distractions from her health problems.

"It means the world, even if it's only for a short time. If we can take her mind off the medications and doctor visits, just to see her live like a normal child and enjoy life like she should be enjoying it," said Christopher Zaluski, a wish granter.

Zoey was born with a rare immune disorder that doesn't allow her body to fight off infections. She gets daily shots and doses of antibiotics to protect her. Her mom said it's a lot for anyone to go through, let alone a three year old, but she manages to stay strong and tough it out. It's tougher though for mom to watch her daughter go through the pain.

"She's a very strong child. She has to go through a lot of pain, but it makes me happy to see her smile. This trip made my heart so happy," said Laura Barone.

Zaluski and fellow wish granter, Kim Slowinski, have helped grant multiple wishes during their time with the organization. Slowinski got involved after her niece received a wish.

"I wanted to give back, and I wanted to bring that joy to other children," said Slowinski.

For more information about referring a child critical illness or to get involved, head to wny.wish.org or call (716) 810-WISH.

