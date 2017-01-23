Winterfest postponed until February

WGRZ file photo of Winterfest 2016 at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Winterfest 2017 at Chestnut Ridge Park has been rescheduled due to a lack of winter weather for planned activities, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday.

The event's new date is Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Park. It was scheduled for Jan. 29.

Attendees will be able to enjoy snow sculpting with prizes for the best sculptures, hay rides, marshmallow roasting, arts and crafts and hay rides.

Erie County Park Ranger Demonstrations will also be offered as well as magic shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department in conjunction with Orchard Park Recreation puts on the annual event.

