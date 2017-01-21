Winterfest held on Spring-like Day in Amherst

A young girl completes an obstacle course, one of many activities offered at the Amherst Youth and Recreation Department's Winter Fest. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Although it lacked winter weather, the Amherst Youth and Recreation Department's Winterfest offered plenty of family friendly fun Saturday at the Harlem Road Community Center.

Attendees, many of them young children, enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, crafts, snacks and physical activities.

Organizers brought in the company Build a Machine Fitness to host an indoor ninja gym for those looking for a challenge.

"Ninja Warrior training is great for kids to be exposed to because it teaches them how to problem solve and it gets them aware about their body and their environment and how to challenge themselves and overcome obstacles," said Jeremy Guarino, co-owner of Build a Machine Fitness.

The event ended with a showing of Disney and Pixar's Finding Dory.

