Winter Storm Watch for Southern Tier

WGRZ Graphic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Southern Tier, including Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties, from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

Hazards could include heavy, blowing snow that could possibly accumulate 6 to 12 inches. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour Sunday night. The National Weather Service warns drivers of visibility under a quarter of a mile at times Sunday night into Monday and says there is the potential for deep, snow-covered roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

The main hazards expected are sleet and freezing rain that could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch with temperatures in the lower 30s overnight. This could result in slick driving conditions.

