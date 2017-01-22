WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Winter Storm Watch for Parts of WNY, N. Pa.

Today's Forecast from Storm Team 2

WGRZ 6:29 PM. EST January 22, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for counties in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. 

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wyoming and Allegany counties from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday afternoon.

Hazards include heavy snow that could possibly accumulate 6 to 10 inches and cause visibility less than half a mile.

The storm could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. 

However, forecaster confidence is low, the NWS says. Temperatures will be only marginally cold enough for snow -- with the current predicted conditions, a small change in temperatures could result in a major change in the snowfall forecast. 

In Pennsylvania, the Winter Storm Watch includes McKean and Potter counties, where there is the potential for 6 inches or more of heavy wet snow. 

The storm is also expected to hit Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning and could cause hazardous travel on snow-covered roads. Slower commute times Monday evening could also result. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories