Winter Storm Warning for Southern Tier

WGRZ Graphic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Southern Tier, including Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties, from late Sunday afternoon through 1 p.m. Monday.

Hazards could include heavy, blowing snow that could possibly accumulate 6 to 12 inches. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour Sunday night. The National Weather Service warns drivers of visibility under a quarter of a mile at times Sunday night into Monday and says there is the potential for deep, snow-covered roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 3 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

The main hazards expected are sleet and freezing rain that could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch with temperatures in the lower 30s overnight. This could result in slick driving conditions.

