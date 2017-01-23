Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Allegany County and Potter County Pa. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for other parts of Western New York.

The Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County runs from late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday morning. Snow will be heavy and wet, the National Weather Service says, which could result in tree limbs down and power outages. It could accumulate 5 to 9 inches Monday night and around an inch Tuesday.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour and visibility could be limited to a mile at times. The weather could also impact the Tuesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, Genesee and Cattaraugus Counties from late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday morning.

Snow totals are expected to be about 3 to 6 inches or less. Wet snow could result in slushy and slick driving conditions. The worst travel conditions are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service says.

A Winter Storm Warning for Potter County, Pa. is also in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times and may mix with sleet before ending Tuesday afternoon. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected. Gusty winds and the heavy, wet snow could result in area power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory for McKean County is also in effect from 4pm Monday until 7am Tuesday.

