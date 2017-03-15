Winter Storm Day 2, Here's what we know

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Crews continue to clear area roads as snow falls for a second straight day throughout WNY.

A travel advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. for the city of Niagara Falls and Genesee County. Officials are asking people there to avoid any unnecessary travel. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning that the tractor trailer ban for the Thruway and I-190 will remain in effect at least through the morning commute.

The National Guard was put on stand-by in case the Thruway closed, but officials tell us they were relieved Tuesday night.

More than 350 schools and businesses have closed again due to weather. You can see that entire list here: http://www.wgrz.com/closings

The 8th Judicial District also closed all state and county courts in:

Allegany

Chautauqua

Genesee

Niagara

Orleans

Wyoming

City courts are closed in:

Batavia

Dunkirk

Lockport

Jamestown

Niagara Falls

North Tonawanda

Winter Weather Warnings remain in effect for all of WNY until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters expect another another 8-14" of snow for Orleans, Niagara, Wyoming and Erie counties. The Southtowns and Southern Tier should see another 4-9" of snow through Wednesday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV