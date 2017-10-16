Winter parking rules go into effect for Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y.-- It's hard to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about winter parking.

The Town of Tonawanda is reminding residents that winter parking rules go into effect beginning on November 1st.

That means you won't be allowed to park on the street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. These restrictions are in place through April 1st of next year.

If you're caught on the streets, the town will fine you $25.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV