Winter Classic tickets go on sale Thursday

NEW YORK, N.Y.- Sabre fans looking to ring in the New Year watching the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at Citi Field in NYC need to circle this Thursday on their calendars.

The NHL announced Monday that tickets to the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic go on sale to the public Thursday, October 12th.

Fans can buy tickets through either Ticketmaster or the NHL Ticket Exchange.

The outdoor matchup will mark the 10th anniversary of the first Winter Classic held before over 71,000 fans in Orchard Park at the former Ralph Wilson Stadium, now New Era Field. The Sabres came out on the short end of the hockey stick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 2-1 shootout loss.

