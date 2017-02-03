WGRZ
Close

Winners in reading challenge go on to race Principal

Students Race Principal As A Reward

Dooley O'Rourke , WGRZ 7:07 PM. EST February 03, 2017

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY -- Winners of Cleveland Hill Elementary School's Pick a Reading Partner challenge were rewarded with the opportunity to race the school's Principal and assistant Principal in a tricycle race in the school cafeteria. 

The Pick a Reading Partner challenge works to get students, and their families reading together. The kids score points by reading at home.

As 2 on Your Side Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke discovered, one of the reading champs, third grader Hope Gettings, is a winner in more ways than one.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories