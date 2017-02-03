Winners in reading challenge go on to race Principal

Winners of the Clevehill Elementary School's Pick a Reading Partner challenge.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY -- Winners of Cleveland Hill Elementary School's Pick a Reading Partner challenge were rewarded with the opportunity to race the school's Principal and assistant Principal in a tricycle race in the school cafeteria.

The Pick a Reading Partner challenge works to get students, and their families reading together. The kids score points by reading at home.

As 2 on Your Side Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke discovered, one of the reading champs, third grader Hope Gettings, is a winner in more ways than one.

(© 2017 WGRZ)